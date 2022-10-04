EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the November election just a few weeks away, 12 News and Roger Williams University are once again teaming up to take the pulse of local voters.

This Thursday on 12 News at 5 and WPRI.com, we’ll release the results of our latest poll, showing you who’s leading in key races like Rhode Island governor and the state’s 2nd congressional district. Plus, find out which issues are most important to voters and whether Rhode Islanders believe the state is moving in the right direction.