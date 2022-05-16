PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Inflation. Gas prices. Health care. Education. These are just a few of the issues affecting voters right now that will shape how they make their decisions in this year’s election. With so much at stake, 12 News will be your local election headquarters for comprehensive campaign coverage on air and online in 2022.

“Nothing is more important to our mission at 12 News than helping citizens make informed choices when they go to cast their votes,” said Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV, and the CW Providence. “That’s why we are investing in a robust campaign coverage plan that will once again make 12 News the trusted choice for viewers across the political spectrum.”

An experienced team of 12 News journalists led by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi will provide in-depth reporting and analysis on the candidates and the issues in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts leading up to the September primary and the November election.

“Viewers can count on 12 News for fair, informative and complete coverage as they make important decisions this election year,” News Director Karen Rezendes said.

12 News is the only local TV station that consistently takes the pulse of Rhode Island voters through exclusive political polling, a tradition that will continue in 2022. 12 News is proud to partner again with Roger Williams University to deliver a series of surveys that will reveal the leaders in key races and what voters care about most. The polls will be conducted by Rhode Island-based Fleming & Associates, which has been doing survey research for 12 News since 1984.

Longtime 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming will continue to share his insights with viewers.

Exclusive Democratic Primary Poll: See the results Tuesday »

12 News is Southern New England’s leader for televised debates to help voters make informed decisions. Starting this summer, 12 News will kick off a series of debates for major state and federal offices, including one-hour primetime specials featuring candidates for Rhode Island governor, Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, and Providence mayor. More debates will be featured on special editions of Newsmakers, 12 News’ long-running weekend politics show.

12 News is also the place to see in-depth interviews with the candidates seeking your vote. Democrats and Republicans vying for governor, Congress and other key offices are already answering the tough questions with daily live interviews on 12 News at 4 and extended conversations on Newsmakers. Candidates will also be sharing the lighter sides of their personalities this summer when The Rhode Show relaunches its Coffee with the Candidates series.

Meet the Candidates: Watch our latest interviews »

All of 12 News’ comprehensive election coverage will be available on WPRI.com, which will also be the place to find exclusive content such as a complete Voter’s Guide, interactive graphics, Nesi’s Notes and Pulse of Providence.

About WPRI 12: A Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. station, WPRI provides local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers of the Providence, R.I./New Bedford, Mass., television market. WPRI 12 is known for broadcasting 12 News and delivering quality television and digital media.

About Nexstar Media Inc.: Nexstar Media Inc., is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyperlocal content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns NewsNation, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.