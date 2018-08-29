Why some RI schools are embracing cell phones in the classroom

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Keeping a teenager away from his or her smartphone can be a losing battle.

Some schools are no longer fighting it, not only allowing cell phones in the classroom but incorporating them into lessons.

An Eyewitness News review of cell phone policies in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts found a wide variety in cell phone policies, from outright banning the devices on school property, to limiting use just to lunchtime, or even allowing devices to be used throughout the school day.

In Cranston, school administrators are embracing the technology, implementing BYOD–Bring Your Own Device–and providing the WiFi to connect.

“It’s important in this day and age to know that a lot of what everyone does with cell phones is learning,” said John Fontaine, Assistant Principal at Cranston High School West. “There are opportunities to use social media for learning, and we try to embrace that.”

Fontaine said students at Cranston West are encouraged to bring their own smartphones, tablets iPods or laptops to school and connect them to the high school’s WiFi, installed in every classroom district-wide. The wireless network infrastructure was installed after Cranston was awarded the RIDE Wireless Classroom Initiative Grant in 2013, for $1.9 million.

The network blocks Facebook, but Fontaine said other social media sites and apps are fair game; students can text, scroll social media and listen to music with headphones in the hallways, in the cafeteria and even in the classroom as long as their teacher allows phones to be out.

Fontaine points out that social media sites like Twitter can prove a useful tool in the classroom; students follow subject-specific hashtags and participate in discussions, and can follow current events. With BYOD, teachers can instruct students to pull out their devices and research a certain topic or pull up an article as part of the lesson.

But how to keep them on task, and not, say, checking Instagram? Fontaine says it’s all part of the learning process.

“Just like anyone else may check their phone for a Tweet or an Instagram, just like in the real world, that may be happening in a classroom,” Fontaine said. “But our students are learning how to get back to the work, and get the work done, and I think it’s an important skill that students are getting here at West.”

He said teachers are getting used to a different form of classroom management: “Years ago it was note passing, now it’s sending a text message,” Fontaine said.

Other local school districts are more skeptical of allowing electronics while hitting the books. Woonsocket’s school department expressly bans cell phones on school property, promising in its handbook policy to confiscate the devices.

“Just for distraction purposes alone,” High School Principal Carnell Henderson said. “We understand that all students have them now…but we just discourage it.”

East Providence has a similar policy, writing in its handbook: “The use of student cell phones is prohibited during school hours, unless authorized by the principal or designee.”

Eyewitness News found many school districts that fall somewhere in between embracing technological devices and banning them. In Seekonk Public Schools, students can use their phones in the cafeteria and the hallways, but the handbook says “they are not conducive to good study habits or a positive school environment when used in the classroom for non-educational purposes.”

In Coventry Public Schools, students are only allowed to use school-issued Chromebooks during the instructional day, but high school students can use their own devices at lunch.

“It is strongly recommended that all cell phones are turned off during the instructional day,” the Coventry handbook reads.

Providing Chromebooks or laptops to all students, known as a one-to-one policy, is becoming increasingly common as school districts want to give students access to technology while controlling how the devices are used.

In Cranston, Fontaine said they opted for BYOD because it’s less expensive and allows students to use the devices they’re comfortable with. Students who don’t own a device can borrow school tablets in the building or use school computers.

Fontaine acknowledged the drawbacks to the model, but he insists it could be a “severe disservice” to kids to ban devices in school.

“We can’t let the disruptions and the distractions curtail us from the ultimate goal, which is providing kids with a 21st Century learning expectation that allows them to use the tools available to them that they will be using in the future to be a better student,” he said.