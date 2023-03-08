PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The deadline to register students in the Rhode Island charter school lottery is fast approaching.

Parents have until Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m. to apply for the 2023-2024 school year.

There are currently 20 charter public schools in Rhode Island across 34 communities. The schools are free and public, but have limited space available. Charter schools are available for all grade levels.

Parents will be notified of the results of the lottery on April 18, according to the Rhode Island League of Charter Schools. To submit an application, visit the Rhode Island League of Charter Schools website.