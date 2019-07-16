Warwick School Committee to discuss amended budget

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick School Committee is slated to discuss the controversial school budget at its meeting Tuesday evening.

During a lengthy session Monday night, the City Council approved an amendment that would provide an addition $4 million to fund several school priorities including sports.

While council members have a specific list of things they want to see funded, only the school committee can ultimately decide how the money is allocated.

“I’d like to see the details then examine the resources and make sure that whatever is being promised is able to be fulfilled, based on the resources available—both on the school side, the city side, and the utilization of those resources,” Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon said Tuesday. “That’s the responsible thing and the due diligence that I’ve been elected to do.”

Tensions rose last month after widespread cuts were announced.

Council President Steve Merolla says the city and school committee will stay in mediation until an agreement is reached.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

