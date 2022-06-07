WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The principal of Wyman Elementary School has resigned, according to his attorney Jeff Sowa.

Ron Celio’s resignation comes about a week after Superintendent Lynn Dambruch announced she would recommend the school committee terminate him following an incident at the school.

“Mr. Celio has consistently been accountable for any actions he has taken and the decisions he has made involving the school community. Providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all students to learn has always been Mr. Celio’s top priority,” a statement from Sowa said.

Dambruch said the district’s Director of Human Resources led a formal investigation over the last month following an incident involving Celio and the restraint of a student.

After the incident was reported, Celio was placed on administrative leave on April 8.

“Our investigation concluded this incident did not follow Crisis Prevention Intervention protocol and procedure for this student scenario. Warwick Public Schools has reported this incident to both the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families and the RI Department of Education pursuant to our statutory reporting mandate,” Dambruch said in a statement last week.

While Celio said he acted in good faith and followed all applicable protocols and procedures he decided to resign to allow everyone to “move forward with dignity.”

“Mr. Celio is hopeful that prospectively all building principals will be provided the required yearly crisis prevention training to ensure complete clarity with the district’s procedures and protocols,” Sowa’s statement continued. “He would like to express his sincerest gratitude for the significant support he has received from the staff and school community of E.T. Wyman School.”

Celio was principal at Wyman Elementary for 10 years.