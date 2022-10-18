Ammina Kothari with students at the Harrington Hub in Ranger Hall. (Courtesy of the University of Rhode Island)

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island announced that renovations to Ranger Hall are complete and the building is now fully open to students.

URI officials said the $15 million project involved making improvements to all four floors, turning the building into what they describe as a “dynamic new home” for students in the Harrington School of Communication and Media.

Renovations to the first floor were completed back in 2016, but the remaining three floors would not be finished for another six years.

The first floor houses a lobby/study room, a media equipment center, a film screening room, video editing suites, computer labs, and a few classrooms, according to URI. The modifications to the upper floors include seven new classrooms, two editing suites, and a film production lab with a green screen. There are also some informal study spaces between classrooms.

Harrington School director Ammina Kothari said the vision for the building was to increase collaboration among the range of majors within the program.

“This building is about bringing people together,” Kothari added. “We’re building community among our students and faculty and adding to the vibrancy of the campus.”

The university will host an official grand opening for Ranger Hall on Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours.

The project was made possible by funding from donors and money allocated from the university’s budget.