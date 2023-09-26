SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) announced on Wednesday it will start holding fall commencement ceremonies this year.

The ceremonies will be for undergraduate and graduate students who complete their degrees during the fall semester.

The university said the 2023 fall ceremony will be held on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Ryan Center. There will not be separate ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students.

URI President Marc Parlange said the additional ceremony will be a new tradition for the school.

“For many of our recent graduates who completed their studies during the fall, it has been difficult to return to campus for the spring commencement ceremony,” he explained. “This new ceremony provides an opportunity for us to celebrate with them as a community.”

Graduates who participate in the fall ceremony can also return to the school in May to participate in the spring ceremony as well.