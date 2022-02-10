SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of students at the University of Rhode Island (URI) are assisting NASA by working on a project that could cut the travel time for a human mission to Mars in half.

The 13 mechanical engineering students are researching nuclear thermal propulsion as a potential solution to getting to Mars more quickly and safely.

Scientists and engineers say the use of nuclear thermal propulsion combined with current chemical propulsion and technology could help meet that goal.

The students are enrolled in Professor Bahram Nassersharif’s senior capstone mechanical engineering class at URI. Nassersharif said when he first set up the project, he envisioned a four-student team.

“I introduced the project at the start of the class in September and there was so much interest, I decided to create three separate teams,” Nassersharif recalled.

“Since the very beginning, they have been very dedicated to the project,” he continued. “The three teams all work well together and with their colleagues on the teams at other universities. I am very impressed with their communication and organizational skills.”

In the Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering, Professor Bahram Nassersharif and his students in an engineering capstone class that is investigating nuclear thermal propulsion as part of a collaboration with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. (URI PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO)

According to Nassersharif, the students are developing a nuclear thermal propulsion system with 19 fuel tubes partially filled with uranium metal, which melts at a temperature of 2,070 degrees Fahrenheit.

The students’ work is focused on getting the tubes to spin fast enough so that the liquid uranium will spin at startup, during the journey, and at completion. The goal is to make sure the uranium attaches to the walls of the tubes and does not escape.

In other words, the students are working on a system that generates centrifugal force.

Nassersharif said some of the advantages of nuclear thermal propulsion over the chemical rockets used today include:

Using significantly less fuel, translating to less weight being needed to transport during the journey

Nuclear propulsion rockets can achieve as much as 50% reduction in travel time

“URI students are performing important research related to the Centrifugal Nuclear Thermal Rocket (CNTR), and we are extremely glad they are part of the research team,” said Michael Houts, nuclear research manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

“The goal of this team is to develop, by the end of the spring semester, a prototype 3D model of the engine. Our entire group is only focused on the mechanical portion of the rocket,” student Jacob Murphy of Coventry explained.

Other universities and colleges are working on the project including The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Pennsylvania State University College of Engineering, University of Michigan College of Engineering, and the University of Alabama Huntsville.