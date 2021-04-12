URI selects RI native, Australian college admin as next president

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Board of Trustees of the University of Rhode Island has selected longtime President David Dooley’s successor.

The board has chosen Dr. Marc Parlange, provost and senior vice president of Monash University in Australia, to serve as URI’s 12th president. His appointment will be effective Aug. 1.

Having been born in Providence, Parlange is no stranger to Rhode Island.

“I am honored and delighted for this opportunity to lead the University of Rhode Island,” Parlange said. “My life and career have taken me around the world, and to be coming full circle here, back to Rhode Island where I was born, is especially meaningful for me.”

Parlange, according to the university, is recognized internationally for his expertise in environmental fluid mechanics.

He holds a bachelor of science degree from Griffith University in Australia and completed his master of science and PhD degrees at Cornell University.

Prior to Monash, Parlange was the dean of the faculty of applied science at the University of British Columbia in Canada, and before that, he served as the director of the Institute of Environmental Engineering at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland.

He also taught and conducted research at both Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, Davis.

Parlange was selected from more than 200 applicants and appointed unanimously by the board.

Margo Cook, the chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, said Parlange is, “a president prepared for these challenging times, with an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion and, importantly, someone who shares the university’s global vision.”

Dooley, who has been at the helm of the state’s flagship university for the past 12 years, announced his retirement last May.