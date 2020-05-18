URI president announces retirement, will step down in June 2021

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ David Dooley, the president of the University of Rhode Island (URI) will retire in June 2021, he announced in a letter to students, faculty and staff on Monday.

Dooley, who has led the institution for the past 11 years, said he is “convinced that the time is right for me to step down and for the university to seek a new president.”

“No institution means, or has ever meant, more to me than the University of Rhode Island and its people,” Dooley wrote. “URI, as it stands today, is the consequence of your vision, your tireless efforts, your talents and abilities and your collective commitment to one another and to the mission of the university.”

Dooley said throughout his last year as president, his primary focus will be to “work with all of you to guide URI through the current challenges of a global pandemic.”

“No one knows how or when this crisis will end, but I believe that I know you – the URI community – reasonably well,” he wrote. “Consequently, I am confident the University of Rhode Island will emerge stronger, more resilient, more innovative, and prepared to lead in a new era for higher education.”

Margo Cook, chair of URI’s Board of Trustees, said Dooley’s record of accomplishments at URI is impressive.

“President Dooley’s vision for the University of Rhode Island has led to dramatic transformation and increased student success during his tenure,” Cook said in a statement. “I’ve had the honor of working in partnership with the president for many years and have enjoyed his energy and valued his focus on raising the profile of Rhode Island’s state flagship research university. On behalf of the URI Board of Trustees, I extend our gratitude to the president and will support his continued leadership to maintain URI’s momentum.”

Cook said she looks forward to working with Dooley over the next year to ensure a smooth transition as the university begins its search for his successor.

Read Dooley’s full letter to the community below: