URI graduate student, professor create bandage that detects, monitors infections

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — Bandages are designed to prevent cuts and scrapes from getting infected, but what if they could tell you when an infection was developing?

University of Rhode Island Assistant Professor Daniel Roxbury and former graduate student Mohammad Moein Safaee designed a bandage that will do just that.

The “Smart Bandage,” Roxbury said, is a continuous, noninvasive way to detect and monitor an infection in a wound.

“We designed and optimized a microfabrication process to precisely place nanosensors inside the individual fibers of a textile,” Safee explained.

Courtesy: URI

The bandage will be monitored by a small, wearable device that wirelessly detects signals from the sensors embedded within the bandage.

That signal, Roxbury said, is then transmitted to a smartphone that alerts the patient or health care provider of a potential infection.

“This device will solely be used for diagnostic purposes, however, the hope is that the device will diagnose an infection at an early stage, necessitating fewer antibiotics and preventing drastic measures, such as limb amputation,” Roxbury explained. “We envision this being particularly useful in those with diabetes, where the management of chronic wounds is routine.”

The project is now moving into its next phase, which will determine whether the bandages function properly, first by testing them on live cultured cells in a petri dish. If that proves successful, they will begin testing the bandages on mice.

Roxbury said while they’re currently focusing on small bandages, the technology can easily be applied to larger bandages.

“There really is no limitation in terms of the size,” Roxbury said. “In fact, this technology will be most useful in large bandages. Larger bandages can be more of a nuisance to remove and reapply, but our device won’t need to be removed to enable detection.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community