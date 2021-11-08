URI featured in Amazon Prime series ‘The College Tour’

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An Amazon Prime series that allows students to virtually visit different colleges and universities made a stop in Rhode Island over the summer.

The University of Rhode Island will be featured in the second season of “The College Tour.” The episode premieres on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is also available on URI’s website.

Each episode focuses on a specific school and has perspectives from students, faculty and alumni.

“College visits can cost upwards of $3,000 per school, which puts them out of reach for many students and families,” producer Alex Boylan said. “We are leveling the playing field and providing a free, easy and fun way to tour some of the best schools across the country.”

“The College Tour is the show you wished you had when applying for colleges in high school,” Boylan added.

URI’s episode features students and alumni Sarah O’Sullivan, Joel Roache, Kate Dubois, Brian Martin, Alana Parrott, Adam Blakemore, Emma Dallaire, Sonika Tahiliani, Peyton Thiel and Jasmine Leal. They discuss everything from academic opportunities to athletics and even the local beach scene.

“I think the show did a really good job of showing what you can’t show on a tour. For instance, you can’t take visitors out on a boat during a campus tour – and we did that in this show,” said O’Sullivan, a 2021 marine biology graduate student.

Visit The College Tour’s website to learn more.