SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A new scholarship at the University of Rhode Island will support students interested in data analytics and business artificial intelligence.

Roby Luna, from URI’s class of 2004, and his business partner Anthony Rivera committed $100,000 to the Luna-Rivera SF Scholarship to support underrepresented students interested in these fields, according to the university.

URI said the scholarship will be part of a campaign that seeks to raise $300 million to expand access to educational resources.

Luna and Rivera lead Aretec, a Virginia-based company that develops advanced analytics platforms. Luna attended URI through the Talent Development program, which is designed to support students from underrepresented backgrounds.

“My education prepared me to find my career and eventually pursue my own vision,” Luna said. “Data analytics and artificial intelligence are growing exponentially, and we want to see more students and alumni of color find their way in this field.”

Maling Ebrahimpour, dean of the College of Business, said scholarships are vital in bringing more students of color into this field.

“We are making substantial investments in expanding our AI and analytics capabilities to prepare students for leadership positions in an increasingly complex business environment,” Ebrahimpour said.