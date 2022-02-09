SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A beloved tradition at the University of Rhode Island (URI) will be returning to normal this spring.

The school announced Wednesday that the Class of 2022 commencement will be held the weekend of May 20-22, and the main ceremony on Sunday will return to the Kingston Campus quadrangle.

The ceremony will include a formal procession and presentation of undergraduate and honorary degrees, according to URI.

Graduation school degrees will be handed out during a ceremony at the Ryan Center on Saturday morning, while individual colleges have events scheduled throughout the weekend.