UMass Dartmouth to reopen this fall with both in-person, remote learning

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — UMass Dartmouth announced Monday that it would be reopening this fall, though classes will be taught through a mix of in-person, blended and remote learning.

All resident students will have the option to be housed in single-occupancy rooms, and after Thanksgiving, all instruction will be remote, the university said, to minimize the risk of an outbreak from students and faculty returning from travel.

For the first half of the semester, classes will either be taught remotely, in-person or a mix of both.

“Everyone at UMass Dartmouth recognizes how interactions with peers, robust classroom discussions with world-class faculty, and rewarding extracurricular activities create a powerful college experience,” Chancellor Robert Johnson said. “Even during these uncertain times, we are committed to safely offering as many of these experiences as we possibly can.”

In residence halls, shared spaces will have strict occupancy limits and additional cleaning protocols. Students will not be allowed to have any guests on campus for at least the first two weeks.

Students who choose to leave campus for Thanksgiving break and travel to states other than Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York and New Jersey are expected to quarantine for 14 days upon return to campus. The university is encouraging students who leave for Thanksgiving break to remain off campus since classes will be taught remotely.

The university said there are no date changes to the previously released fall semester.