UMass Dartmouth chancellor announces resignation

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — As the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth looks to reopen its campus in the fall, they’ll be doing so under new leadership.

On Thursday, UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Dr. Robert Johnson announced he will resign, effective September 4. He’s served as chancellor since July 2017.

“I am honored and humbled to have led, for three years, this world-class University that prides itself on its ambition, creative thinking, and research breakthroughs,” Johnson said in a statement. “I reflect fondly on our time together and what we have accomplished since I arrived in July 2017. Together, we developed a shared ambition for the University’s future and have accomplished much.”

In a news release, UMass System President Marty Meehan praised Johnson’s “entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to student success, and belief in the power of a university to strengthen regional economies through research and engagement.”

“His leadership, grounded in personal and professional experiences, has been critical to the continued ascension of UMass Dartmouth as a national research University, especially during recent months as UMass and all of higher education have confronted unprecedented challenges,” Meehan said.

He also listed some of Johnson’s achievements, which include securing $4.6 million for undersea technology research — the largest grant in the university’s history — along with building a new residential and dining complex for first-year students and strengthening the connections with area communities for student learning experiences and service projects.

“The state of UMass Dartmouth is strong, and it is positioned well for its next chapter with its next leader,” Johnson added. “Nothing stops and the journey continues. The university is advancing, the leadership is committed, the employees are resilient, and I could not be prouder of the students.”