Tuition hikes possible at RI state colleges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students attending any of Rhode Island’s three state colleges may have to shell out more money for tuition in the near future.

Timothy DelGiudice, chair of the Council of Postsecondary Education, says the state’s Board of Education unanimously voted to hike the cost of tuition at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), Rhode Island College (RIC) and the University of Rhode Island (URI).

For in-state tuition, URI students could see an increase of $322, RIC students could see an increase of $681, and CCRI students could see an increase of $160.

RIC student Brenna Carnevale tells Eyewitness News a potential tuition hike would be hard for many students to manage.

“They’ll be working, not only to try to make money but also starting school and preparing, trying to buy books, and that’s going to put more pressure and more strain on students,” she said.

RIC Spokesperson John Taraborelli tells Eyewitness News the proposed increase will enable the college to continue investing in the student experience. He said the money would go towards advising, technology, and student support services.

DelGiudice said the strain of additional expenses were taken into account by education officials.

“We realize any increase in tuition would be an additional expense that impacts all students,” DelGiudice said in a statement. “We do not take that lightly, so we worked hard to make sure the increases were as modest as possible.”

RIC student Morgan Chavez said while paying more for tuition would be difficult, she hopes to see more student support as a result.

“There are a lot of things on campus that are helpful to students,” Chavez said. “I think it would be nice to have more career advisement. I feel like a lot of us come into college and we don’t really know what want to do with the rest of our lives, I think it would be nice to have more guidance.”

Carnevale said the tuition hike will be fine as long as education officials address students’ needs and concerns.

“The main thing, the whole reason they’re doing this, is so that we can learn, so listen to us so we can tell you what we need to do that so that we can be successful,” she said.

Even though the tuition increase was approved by the council, it still must be made a part of Raimondo’s budget for 2020. If her budget is passed by the General Assembly, the increase will go into effect beginning in 2021.