Sustainable foods at center of new JWU degree program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Johnson & Wales University is launching a new program of food study alongside its culinary repertoire: a bachelor of science in Sustainable Foods Systems.

The studies of sustainability in food will include courses with titles like “Politics of Food, Human Security and Social Justice,” and “Health and the Harvest.” It will also explore concepts of public health and policy as it pertains to feeding society and the food supply chain.

The four-year program is set to begin this fall at the Providence campus, as well as the university’s North Miami and Denver campuses.

“This degree will forge new pathways to healthier eating, healthier societies and more sustainable food systems,” Branden Lewis, a JWU associate professor who’s leading the new program said.

The university launched its culinary arts program in 1973.