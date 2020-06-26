Students may be screened prior to getting on the school bus this fall

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The state’s education commissioner said Friday that students may need to get their temperature checked as part of a state-mandated screening process before getting on the school bus this fall.

The R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) issued guidelines last month on how districts can reopen, so superintendents could start planning what works best for their specific district.

Each district has to come up with a plan by July 17 for three different scenarios: full reopening, partial and back to remote learning. Once submitted, the plans will be approved or tweaked by the state before the school year starts on Aug. 31.

Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green tells Eyewitness News that the state may require students to have their temperatures checked prior to getting on the bus.

“Right now, the Department of Health has this app where you can attest to that before they get on the bus,” she said. “There may be temp checks. Everybody has to put what the protocol is in their plan.”

In the above video, Infante-Green discusses what school could look like come September.