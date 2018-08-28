Some schools releasing early due to heat

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Several area school districts are dismissing early Wednesday due to oppressive heat and humidity, including Taunton, Attleboro and East Greenwich.

According to the Eyewitness News Pinpoint Weather Team , temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s, with a potential feel-like temperature into the triple-digits.

The latest stretch of hot weather comes as many schools are heading back to school for the year. Many of the buildings don’t have air conditioning.

All public school in East Greenwich will be dismissing two hours early Wednesday, Superintendent Victor Mercurio confirmed.

In Taunton, Tier I schools will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m., Tier II schools will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. and Tier Ill schools will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

For Coventry and Exeter West public schools, there are no afternoon activities for Wednesday.

West Warwick Public schools will have early dismissal as well as no after school activities on Wednesday.

Providence Blessed Sacrament School will have early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. and no afternoon daycare on Wednesday.

In addition to dismissing early, Taunton Emergency Management Agency said evening classes and academic activities will be canceled Wednesday. However, the Taunton Extended Day afternoon session will run as scheduled in air-conditioned rooms.

According to the Pinpoint Closing Network , Johnston canceled afternoon activities for Tuesday and Scituate canceled afterschool activities for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a “Back to School” email to parents, Barrington Schools urged students to bring an adequate supply of water to drink throughout the day.

“The building principals will closely monitor the weather conditions in order to make informed decisions about outdoor activities,” the email stated.

The school department urged parents who have children with health-related concerns to contact the school nurse.

“We will do our best to provide relief from the heat by relocating some classrooms, providing students with access to water, and keeping classroom shades closed, and limiting the use of lights,” the email said.