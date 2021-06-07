Some school districts opt for half-day due to heat

(WPRI) — It’s going to be a tough day in the classroom for kids on Monday with temperatures expected to climb back into the 90s again.

Southern New England is bracing for a potential heatwave with a number of areas under a Heat Advisory.

Kids Clubhouse in Glocester and North Attleboro public schools are scheduled for early release due to the heat.

A handful of other Massachusetts school districts will be getting out early on Monday as well, and some schools in New Hampshire have canceled classes entirely.

In Rhode Island, while the state has dropped its outdoor mask mandate last week for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required in all school buildings.

Thomas McCarthy, leader of the state’s COVID response team, said there are no plans to change that guidance for the rest of the school year, which ends this month.

McCarthy did say there’s a possibility mask mandates could change for summer programs when there’s less people inside compared to the typical school year.

When dealing with the heat, no matter where you are, make sure you drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned or shaded areas, and check on your neighbors.