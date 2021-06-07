Some school districts opt for half-day due to heat

Education

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — It’s going to be a tough day in the classroom for kids on Monday with temperatures expected to climb back into the 90s again.

Southern New England is bracing for a potential heatwave with a number of areas under a Heat Advisory.

Kids Clubhouse in Glocester and North Attleboro public schools are scheduled for early release due to the heat.

A handful of other Massachusetts school districts will be getting out early on Monday as well, and some schools in New Hampshire have canceled classes entirely.

In Rhode Island, while the state has dropped its outdoor mask mandate last week for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required in all school buildings.

Thomas McCarthy, leader of the state’s COVID response team, said there are no plans to change that guidance for the rest of the school year, which ends this month.

McCarthy did say there’s a possibility mask mandates could change for summer programs when there’s less people inside compared to the typical school year.

When dealing with the heat, no matter where you are, make sure you drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned or shaded areas, and check on your neighbors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams