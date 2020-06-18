Some school districts letting students keep computers through summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The school year may have officially ended in Rhode Island, but summer courses are just beginning for several students.

Many schools districts tell Eyewitness News that students who were lent computers or Chromebooks for remote learning and are planning to take online courses will be allowed to keep them over the summer.

Those districts include Providence, Johnston, Newport, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Pawtucket and Bristol-Warren.

Many of those districts said they’re only asking the parents of elementary school students to return their computers.

“[The Rhode Island Department of Education] is encouraging school leaders to let students keep devices if they are participating in online summer programming,” RIDE Spokesperson Peter Janhunen said. “As we did during distance learning, we will work with districts and partners to ensure students have access to a device or the internet.”

Governor Gina Raimondo said she is leaving it up to the individual school districts to decide.

“That is the call of the district but I would say yes because we want kids to continue to do school work over the summer which is why we are putting out this whole new [Summer Academy for Interactive Learning] initiative,” Raimondo said.

The SAIL initiative aims to expand learning opportunities for public school students throughout the summer, both virtually and through face-to-face instruction.

“We know there are many kids that don’t have their own laptops, so I’m not going to tell the districts what to do, but I think it’s a good thing to do,” Raimondo said.

WiFi and hotspots were made available to students throughout the pandemic, but that service will end on June 30.

The Department of Education said they are not aware of plans to extend it, but they are hopeful they can continue to work with those providers.