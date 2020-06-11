Some parents want remote learning option when students return to school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Come fall, students in Rhode Island will have been out of the classroom for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced in her briefing on Wednesday she is pushing districts statewide to get a plan ready as she wants students back in the classroom starting Aug. 31.

The governor said while she believes it’s time to resume in-person schooling, she admitted it won’t be easy and will require a lot of work.

“I want to be crystal clear: we are all going to work our tails off this summer to make sure that when school opens in the fall, it is safe,” she said.

Also on Wednesday, Raimondo and the R.I. Department of Education released a statewide school calendar that will be followed by every district.

Students will have a week off in December, February and April, and snow days, at least in the traditional sense, will be a thing of the past.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said if the weather isn’t safe for travel, students will engage in distance learning from home.

“I know there might be some disappointed children in the room, but the snow days the way we know them are gone,” Infante-Green said during Wednesday’s briefing, adding that the decision to close schools will still be made at the district level.

The R.I. Department of Education will issue minimum health and safety standards by next Friday, according to Raimondo, and each district is expected to submit their individual plans by July 17.

Parents reacted to the news in different ways, with many commenting on WPRI 12’s social media pages saying they would like to see an option for their kids to be able to continue to learn from home if they’re not comfortable heading back to class.

Raimondo said she will leave some of the arrangements up to the districts but warned students and parents that come fall, school will look and feel different. She suggested that desks may be placed further apart, fewer students will be able to ride on buses, and some degree of mask-wearing will be required.

Raimondo also announced that $42 million from the federal CARES Act will be set aside to help pull this off.

As the statewide calendar stands now, the last day of school next year would be June 18, 2021.