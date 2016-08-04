Skip buying prepackaged school lunches and easily make your own

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nutrition experts are warning parents to stay away from those prepackaged school lunch meals packed with a lot of sodium and empty calories and swap them out for healthier options.

With compartmentalized meal containers and a few simple ingredients, it’s easier to make the switch than one might think.

“If you make your own meals, you’re getting less unhealthy ingredients, less chemicals, plus your saving money and your adding extra nutrition,” said registered dietitian Abigail Dougherty.

Dougherty points to the fast five: Fruits, veggies, whole grains, protein, and healthy fats.

In a matter of minutes she packed a lunch of blueberries, carrots, rolled up turkey slices, sliced up pita bread, and a stick of cheese.

“It’s going to give them good calcium but it’s also a healthy source of fat,” she said while tucking the cheese into the lunch bag.

Dougherty recommends compartmentalizing these easy lunch picks, because your child can graze on them throughout the day.This story originally appeared on WFLA.com.