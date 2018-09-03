Several school districts to let out early Tuesday due to heat

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in Chariho Regional Public Schools started the new academic year Tuesday but it won’t be a full day of classes.

As a result of the expected heat and humidity, the district on Monday was one of several to issue early dismissals for its schools.

Posting on its website , the district said morning preschool will be let out at 11 a.m. while the high school, middle school and alternative learning academy will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., followed by the elementary schools at 1:30 p.m.

In addition, afternoon preschool as been canceled along with any outdoor activities scheduled before 6 p.m.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Tuesday, with the heat index (feel-like temperatures) approaching the high 90s to around 100 degrees inland.

In the meantime, a number of other school districts have also announced early dismissals for Tuesday.

East Greenwich will once again be dismissed two hours early and afternoon preschool has been canceled.

South Kingstown also issued a two-hour early dismissal and canceled all after-school activities.

East Providence High School students were let out at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, middle schoolers will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m. and the elementary students will be let out at noon.

In Westerly, the high school will be let out at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, the middle school will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. and elementary schools will be done at 2 p.m.

West Warwick schools will have an early dismissal Tuesday, and no after-school activities.

Cumberland and Scituate also canceled after-school activities.

Jamestown plans to let students out at noon, and there’s no afternoon preschool.

In North Kingstown, schools will let out one hour early and there will be no afternoon preschool. As for athletics, school officials advised contacting your children’s coaches.

Narragansett has also issued a 90-minute early dismissal.