Several schools will be closed or switching to remote learning on Monday due to damage from this weekend's cold and windy weather.

Smithfield High School will be virtual after a tree fell and took down a power line and a power outage caused pipes to freeze and burst within other classrooms, according to its website.

All other schools in Smithfield will have normal in-person learning.

In Middletown, Gaudet Learning Academy and Gaudet Middle School will switch to distance learning due to a heating system issue, according to its website.

Middletown High School, Forest and Aquidneck schools will all be in-person.

Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown will be closed, although teachers and staff are asked to report.

Schools weren’t the only places impacted by the frigid temperatures. A pipe burst near the baggage claim area at T.F. Green Aiport, as well as a report of a pipe that burst on the campus of Brown University.

Many warming shelters also stayed open 24 hours to help people combat the cold.

This story will be updated pending additional school announcements.