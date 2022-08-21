NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — With the first day of school just around the corner, a local business helped parents and children in need check off items on their back-to-school supplies list.

Pawtucket business “Support is Key” hosted the giveaway event at the Carlos Pacheco School on Sunday morning.

Parents could pick up school supplies like pens, pencils, notebooks, and backpacks.

Owner Joseph Debarros says this is the fifth year he has been giving away school supplies.

“My brand is Support is Key. So, when I started this brand, I always told myself, that I want to continue to give back, no matter what. I wish I could do this around the world,” Debarros said.

Sunday’s event was also held in honor of a New Bedford woman, Jessica Lynn Hicks, who passed away last year.

“Support is Key” also sponsors school supply giveaways around Thanksgiving.