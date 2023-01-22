WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Advocates for school choice gathered in Warwick Sunday afternoon, offering Rhode Island families a chance to meet with representatives from several local schools.

The event held at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick gave parents a chance to meet representatives from a diverse set of Rhode Island schools including private, public, charter, Catholic, Hebrew, and technical schools.

“A lot of times people will view the decision as public schools or Catholic schools when that’s not the way it is,” said Rhode Island State Representative, Michael Chippendale (District-40 Foster-Gloucester, Coventry). “There are so many wonderful diverse options so parents can choose a school that meets the needs of their child.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by the Dean of Providence Hebrew Day School, Rabbi Peretz Scheinerman.

“I’ve been involved for many years in the issue of school choice and trying to bring forward additional opportunities so parents can make choices for their children, not be forced to send their children to schools by zip code,” said Rabbi Scheinerman.

Parents like Jasmina Bonilla, who also works at the Met School in Providence, said events like the one held Sunday help parents narrow down their options.

“It allows us to have one place -one event- to explore and not only Catholic and private school,” said Bonilla. “One thing parents lack is knowing what opportunities are available to our students.”

National School Choice Week ends on January 28th.