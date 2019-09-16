Ryans’ $35M gift to URI the largest in school’s history

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island has received the largest private contribution in its more than 100-year history in the form of a $35 million gift from former CVS president and CEO Thomas Ryan and his wife Cathy.

The donation includes $24 million for the George & Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, which will be used to expand its research and teaching capacity, URI officials announced Monday.

Provost Donald DeHayes said the gift will allow the program to “explore new treatments, therapies and strategies for addressing heart-wrenching neurodegenerative diseases” such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS.

Officials said another $10 million will be used to attract more high-performing students to the university by establishing the Thomas M. Ryan Scholars program while the final $1 million will go towards the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Thomas Ryan, who’s also the chairman of the board for the URI Foundation and Alumni Engagement as well as the namesake of the arena at the school’s South Kingstown campus, said he hopes the gift will allow the school to “maintain its trajectory as a top-flight university for teaching and learning while continuing to grow its dynamic research capabilities, especially in the area of neuroscience.”

With this contribution, the Ryans have now donated a total of more than $56 million to URI over the years, according to officials.

“Tom and Cathy Ryan have been outstanding leaders and dedicated advocates for the University of Rhode Island,” URI President David Dooley said in a statement. “This extraordinary gift demonstrates their commitment to all aspects of the URI experience.”