Roger Williams University ‘committed’ to reopening for fall semester

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Roger Williams University has created a plan that will allow students to return to campus safely this fall.

In a letter sent to students earlier this week, RWU President Ioannis Miaulis, said the finalized plan will be sent to students in July, giving them ample time to prepare to return to campus.

“Students were thrilled when they heard we were reopening,” Miaulis tells Eyewitness News. “They can’t wait to come back.”

Miaulis said students will be given the option to attend class in-person.

“We are equipping our classrooms to provide hybrid learning, in case we need to have only a few students in the classroom,” Miaulis explained. “Some students can be in the classroom with a faculty member taking a course and some others can take a course remotely or from their dorm room and then take turns.”

Miaulis said there will be flexibility for earning college credits. Students can choose to take a gap year or complete community service for college credit.

RWU will also be changing its traditional semester model, Miaulis said, in case a student has to leave suddenly. He said semesters will take place in five weeks father than 15 weeks, meaning if a student must be absent, they won’t miss as much work.

Miaoulis said RWU has been in regular contact with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office on how to make improvements to their plan.

“We will comply with the state guidelines,” Miaoulis said. “If it’s masks requirements, we will have masks and be fully compliant with masks and testing requirements.”

Classes are slated to begin on Sept. 2.

Providence

