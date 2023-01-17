PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) launched its annual statewide survey Tuesday, asking for feedback from students, families and educators.

SurveyWorks is a questionnaire designed to collect feedback on school culture and climate statewide. Topics the survey touches upon include school safety, teacher-student relationships and inclusivity.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the survey’s importance “cannot be overstated.”

“This annual survey gives us unique insight into the experiences of students, families and educators, and remains critical to forming responsive policy and meeting targeted academic, social, and emotional goals in the wake of the pandemic,” Infante-Green said. “We look forward to your innovative thinking to effectively administer SurveyWorks this year and providing a comprehensive window into the state of Rhode Island education.”

SurveyWorks saw a substantial jump in participation last year, according to RIDE, with more than 125,000 students, parents and educators responding.

The surveys will be distributed by individual schools, and RIDE will be accepting responses through March 31. Click here to view a copy of each survey »