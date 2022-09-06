PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released updated eligibility guidelines for students to receive free or reduced-price school lunches for the 2022-23 academic year.

The income-based guidelines are listed below:

   Free Meals                                                                  Reduced-Price Meals                                 

Number in FamilyAnnual Gross IncomeMonthly Gross IncomeBiweekly Gross IncomeWeekly Gross Income Annual Gross IncomeMonthly Gross IncomeBiweekly Gross IncomeWeekly Gross Income
117,6671,473680340 25,1422,096967484
223,8031,984916458 33,8742,8231,303652
329,9392,4951,152576 42,6063,5511,639820
436,0753,0071,388694 51,3384,2791,975988
542,2113,5181,624812 60,0705,0062,3111,156
648,3474,0291,860930 68,8025,7342,6471,324
754,4834,5412,0961,048 77,5346,4622,9831,492
860,6195,0522,3321,166 86,2667,1893,3181,659
Each Add’l Family Member +6,136 +512 +236 +118  +8,732 +728 +336 +168

To receive the benefits, a household must complete a Meal Benefit Application sent in the mail to everyone with a child in a Rhode Island public school.

A household who Children in households receiving Special Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or RIWorks cash assistance are eligible for benefits. Foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway children, and those enrolled in their school’s Head Start program are automatically eligible for free meals.

“Students are more likely to excel academically when they are not experiencing hunger,” said RIDE Commissioner Infante-Green. “We encourage families to submit a Meal Benefit Application so that their child can receive nutritious meals that will fuel their healthy development and growth throughout the school year.”