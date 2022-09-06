PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released updated eligibility guidelines for students to receive free or reduced-price school lunches for the 2022-23 academic year.

The income-based guidelines are listed below:

Free Meals Reduced-Price Meals

Number in Family Annual Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Biweekly Gross Income Weekly Gross Income Annual Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Biweekly Gross Income Weekly Gross Income 1 17,667 1,473 680 340 25,142 2,096 967 484 2 23,803 1,984 916 458 33,874 2,823 1,303 652 3 29,939 2,495 1,152 576 42,606 3,551 1,639 820 4 36,075 3,007 1,388 694 51,338 4,279 1,975 988 5 42,211 3,518 1,624 812 60,070 5,006 2,311 1,156 6 48,347 4,029 1,860 930 68,802 5,734 2,647 1,324 7 54,483 4,541 2,096 1,048 77,534 6,462 2,983 1,492 8 60,619 5,052 2,332 1,166 86,266 7,189 3,318 1,659 Each Add’l Family Member +6,136 +512 +236 +118 +8,732 +728 +336 +168

To receive the benefits, a household must complete a Meal Benefit Application sent in the mail to everyone with a child in a Rhode Island public school.

A household who Children in households receiving Special Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or RIWorks cash assistance are eligible for benefits. Foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway children, and those enrolled in their school’s Head Start program are automatically eligible for free meals.

“Students are more likely to excel academically when they are not experiencing hunger,” said RIDE Commissioner Infante-Green. “We encourage families to submit a Meal Benefit Application so that their child can receive nutritious meals that will fuel their healthy development and growth throughout the school year.”