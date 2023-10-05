PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amid the state’s ongoing teacher shortage, The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has launched an online job board called “Educate 401” specifically to recruit more teachers and counselors.

The site offers a “certification roadmap” and other resources to help candidates in the hiring process to make it more clear and user-friendly.

There are also a few videos on the site that showcase the day-to-day work lives of teachers, counselors, school psychologists and social workers to help aspiring education workers decide which role might work for them.

A handful of schools and districts are included in the job postings, but RIDE said it is still working on connecting more of them.

“RIDE recognizes the critical role that educators play in shaping our future, and we are committed to ensuring our schools have the best talent available,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “With Educate401, we are taking a proactive step to attract and retain educators in our state.”