PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island College’s Horace Mann Hall, which houses the Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, is back open after undergoing renovations.

The college said the building now includes six more classrooms, three seminar rooms, more common areas, offices, a new roof and tech upgrades. Classes resumed in the building in January, but the project is now officially complete.

The project began back in 2018, when voters approved a $70 million bond to fund the renovations. That same bond also covered funding for renovations to the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus.

“With these renovations, the new Horace Mann Hall will become the home to a 21st-century education and will prepare our future educators for the classrooms of today and tomorrow,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “I want to thank all those who made today possible, especially the voters of Rhode Island who overwhelmingly approved the bond funding to develop this project.”

Two new art installations are reportedly in the works for the building. The deadline for design submissions was Feb. 6.