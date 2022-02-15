PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State officials on Tuesday laid out the process for choosing a new president of Rhode Island College, saying they hope to have a new leader in place for the school by this summer.

Frank Sánchez, who has served as RIC’s president since 2016, announced last month that he would step down at the end of his current three-year term rather than seek reappointment.

In a message sent Tuesday to RIC staff and students, R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education Chair Tim DelGiudice said the school plans to hire an executive search firm by mid-March that will assist a search committee in vetting candidates. He said the process will be similar to the one that the University of Rhode Island used to hire its new president.

“I would like to assure you that the council and I will conduct a transparent and inclusive search process,” DelGiudice wrote.

RIC has been under pressure in recent years due to a decline in enrollment, with the number of students decreasing from roughly 7,000 in 2015 to under 6,000, according to a House Fiscal Office analysis last year. The college’s financial health has been a source of concern among lawmakers, who gave the school a one-time infusion of additional money in this year’s budget.

A chart from last year shows recent enrollment and tuition trends at Rhode Island College. (source: House Fiscal Office)

However, DelGiudice used his message to point to positive recent developments at RIC, including new academic programs, a more than 200% increase in fundraising, and the college endowment rising to $42 million.

“While change can be simultaneously exciting and uncertain, we are confident that all will remain focused on student success and provide a safe, productive and fun learning environment,” he wrote.

Speculation has grown in recent weeks that Congressman Jim Langevin, a RIC alum who announced his retirement last month, could get the nod at the school’s next leader. Langevin acknowledged the chatter last month during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers.

“It’s certainly something that I would have to consider — I’m so proud of my alma mater,” he said, while adding that “obviously I’m not the person that decides that.”

The state postsecondary council would need to change its current policy on degree requirements in order for Langevin to be eligible for the RIC presidency, since he does not hold a Ph.D. It’s unclear whether the council would take that step. (DelGiudice is a former Langevin staffer.)