PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island College graduates will get a return to normalcy when they walk across the stage this spring.

For the first time since 2019, the college will host its commencement for all baccalaureate, master’s and doctorate graduates at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, according to RIC.

The ceremony was virtual in 2020, then downsized to multiple on-campus events in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to return to the city’s flagship venue for Commencement 2022,” RIC President Frank Sánchez said. “The Class of 2022 has persevered through two challenging years and our graduates deserve to be honored with a full commencement ceremony to recognize their incredible accomplishments.”

The college also announced that Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital and a RIC graduate, will give the commencement address.

RIC’s commencement for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m.