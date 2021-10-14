RIC, CCRI look to raise tuition amid enrollment declines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two of Rhode Island’s public colleges are asking state regulators to allow them to increase tuition once again.

According to the Boston Globe, enrollment has declined at both Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island.

Wednesday night, RIC President Frank Sánchez asked the Rhode Island Council on Post-Secondary Education to allow an increase in tuition of more than 2.5%.

The increase means an additional $264 per in-state student and $598 per out-of-state state student. In-state tuition, including mandatory fees, is currently $10,702 per year and out-of-state tuition is $25,900 per year.

CCRI wants to raise tuition by 2.2%, which means an additional $100 for in-state students each year and an additional $10 to go toward a “technology fee.”

In-state tuition at CCRI is currently $4,980 and the increase will mean tuition will exceed $5,000 annually.

Both institutions raised their tuition last year as well.

The State Council has approved the tuition hikes, and now they go to Gov. Dan McKee the General Assembly as recommendations for approval.