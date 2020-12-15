RI Treasurer’s office encourages families to give the gift of higher education this holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new initiative, put forth by the Rhode Island General Treasurer’s office, aims to help Rhode Islanders pay for college.

Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner said throughout the holiday season, they are giving $250 to residents who start saving for future education expenses through the state’s CollegeBound Saver program.

“We want to make it even easier for Rhode Islanders to save for higher education,” he said.

The initiative, Magaziner said, is part of their “Give Smart” campaign, which encourages parent and family members to give a gift this holiday season that will outlast the toys on childrens’ wishlists.

The first 500 Rhode Islanders to open a new CollegeBound Saver account before Jan. 15 will receive the $250. Magaziner said Rhode Island has one of the largest CollegeBound Saver 529 programs in the country.

“We have nearly 200,000 account holders, and those 200,000 individuals have saved more than $5 billion through CollegeBound,” he said. “So even though we’re a small state, we are a national leader when it comes to saving for higher education.”

A 529 plan is a tax-free high education savings plan, where Rhode Islanders can open an account to save money for any future college expenses.

“To pay for tuition, room and board, books, school supplies,” Magaziner said of what the money could be spent on.

The program recently expanded to include community colleges, trade programs and apprenticeships.

Rhode Islanders interested in setting up an account can go to the program’s website and use the promo code “GET250.”