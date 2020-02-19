RI students gradually returning to school as February breaks vary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The meaning of the term “February vacation” has changed in Rhode Island in recent years.

While every school has time off between Friday, Feb. 14, and Friday, Feb. 21, the amount of time varies by district. Some such as Barrington and Cumberland had Monday off for President’s Day, others like Providence and Pawtucket had a portion of the week off, and the remaining districts such as Cranston and East Providence won’t return to the classroom until next Monday.

RI School Calendar: Full list of holidays and recesses »

In 2017, a dozen districts decided to skip or shorten winter break and another 13 followed suit in 2018. The decision was made in part to ensure the academic year doesn’t drag too long into summer once makeup days are factored in.

Warwick students and staff are scheduled to resume classes on Thursday. That includes Toll Gate High School, which was closed all of last week after a water main break flooded parts of the building. Superintendent Philip Thornton said his district applied for a waiver to avoid adding extra days to the end of the school year.