RI school districts eager for guidance to reopen

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — School districts across Rhode Island are eager for guidelines from the Rhode Island Department of Education that outline how they can safely reopen come fall.

All school districts are expected to submit their plans to reopen to the state by July 17, but the Rhode Island Department of Education will be providing their guidelines to reopen next Friday.

That leaves four weeks for school districts to figure out how to socially distance their students, provide transportation and secure personal protective equipment.

Executive Director of the Rhode Island School Superintendents’ Association Tim Ryan said everyone wants those guidelines as soon as possible to ensure that they have ample time to prepare.

“We are still operating under the Department of Health’s direction that we follow the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and some of those really make getting the kids back to school under those guidelines very challenging,” Ryan said.

The state’s expected school start date is August 31.

Governor Gina Raimondo said schools will look different, which can include limited class sizes and additional buses to ensure students are social distancing. Ryan said the price tag will prove difficult for many school districts.

“The budget situation isn’t better, it’s going to be more challenging for us,” Ryan said.

The state is allocating $42 million in federal funds to help districts offset those costs. That money is in addition to the $1.2 billion in coronavirus relief, Raimondo said.

Legislative task force reviews RI’s emergency spending »

Executive Director of the Rhode Island Association of School Committees Tim Duffy said those funds won’t completely cover costs associated with reopening.

Duffy said school districts need guidance sooner rather than later in order to buy masks, for example, because they will be in high demand once schools reopen.

“Districts have to move rapidly to acquire that protective equipment,” Duffy said.

Raimondo addressed their concerns Friday, saying, “We are going to hold their hand the whole way through, between when we give them the guidance and when their plans are due, to make sure that they get it right.”