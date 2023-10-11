PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A ceremonial bill-signing will be held Wednesday to celebrate the launch of a new program providing free tuition to eligible students at Rhode Island College.

Gov. Dan McKee will be signing the bill creating the Hope Scholarship pilot program at 1 p.m.

McKee’s office said he’ll be joined by other state leaders and RIC President Jack Warner, as well as RIC students and staff.

The primarily state-funded program will cover students’ tuition for their junior and senior years at RIC. It’s open to both new and current students.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full time and have at least a 2.5 GPA, along with a sufficient number of credits toward their field of study. In addition, those who qualify must commit to live, work, or continue their education in Rhode Island after graduation.

Those who received two years of free tuition at CCRI through the Rhode Island Promise Scholarship are not eligible for the Hope Scholarship.

The pilot program will end with the 2026 graduating class unless it’s extended or codified into state law.