RI K-12 Commissioner: New English learner tests scores are ‘devastating’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s statewide school assessments were cancelled this past spring due to the pandemic, but one group of students took their tests right before the virus hit: English language learners.

More than 15,000 English learners — also known as ELs, ELLS or multilingual learners — took the ACCESS test in Rhode Island in February, which measures English proficiency among students who are learning English as a second (or third, or fourth, and so on) language.

The aggregated test scores released Tuesday were described by Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green as “devastating.”

“Nothing that we don’t know, but we’ve accepted as normal,” Infante-Green said of the test results in her weekly interview with 12 News. “Our kids are not exiting out, our kids are not making progress.”

Just 4% of the students who took the test in the 2019-20 school year achieved English proficiency, according to the R.I. Department of Education.

Students’ test results translate into six levels of proficiency, starting with Entering (Level 1), Emerging (Level 2), Developing (Level 3), Expanding (Level 4), Bridging (Level 5), and Reaching (Level 6.)

Students who score above a 4.8 are eligible to be reclassified out of the ELL program, which mostly includes students labeled Bridging or Reaching.

Statewide, 25% of students had scores fall in the Entering range, with 32% Emerging, 32% Developing, 18% Expanding, 3% Bridging and just 0.3% at the top level, Reaching.

“We are failing these kids,” Infante-Green said. She said a new “blueprint” for multilingual learner success would be released later this month.

The proficiency levels of all students who took the ACCESS test in February 2020 (Courtesy: RIDE)

Newport had the most students scoring in the Level 1 range, at 40%, followed by Central Falls at 32% and Providence at 30%.

In the Providence Public School District, where nearly half of Rhode Island’s ELL students are enrolled, 75% of students in their first year of the program scored at Level 1 — Entering — which could be expected in a student’s first year learning English.

But even students with a decade or more in the English learner program are not all reaching proficiency in the language, according to an analysis of the data by RIDE.

About 18% of the 38 test-takers who had 12 years as an English learner in Providence, for example, scored at a Level 1 proficiency in English, while 21% were at a Level 2 and 42% were Level 3. About 18% of those 12-year veterans of the program achieved Level 4 proficiency, while none reached Levels 4 or 5.

The most successful cohort in Providence was students with five years in the program, according to RIDE’s analysis of the results. More than half of those students still scored below proficiency, but 32% scored in the Level 4 range, 9% in the Level 5 range and 1.1% achieved Level 6.

Statewide data showing the test results by numbers of years in the program were not immediately available. (The statewide test score portal allows for sorting by grade level, not years in the program.)

The results released Tuesday were similar to the previous two years of the ACCESS test, the only years in which the results are posted on RIDE’s website.

Since the test was taken before the pandemic, it’s not yet clear how months of distance learning have affected English learners. Infante-Green said the test would be administered again in the upcoming year, using an extended window of time from January to March in order to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.

It’s not yet certain if the rest of Rhode Island’s students will take the RICAS test next spring, after the U.S. Department of Education under President Trump waived the federal requirement for the test this year.

While Trump administration officials had said they would not waive the requirement again, members of the incoming Biden administration have not yet said whether they would waive requirements for state tests because of the ongoing pandemic.

Steph Machado covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12.