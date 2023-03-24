PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Foundation (RIF) unveiled its 2023 Policy Framework to improve the state’s public education system.

The Long-Term Education Planning Committee convened in 2018 at the request of RIF to develop plans for improving education in Rhode Island.

The group released a 10-year plan for improving education in Rhode Island in 2020 called Chart a course, Stay the Course: Rhode Island’s Path to a World-Class Public Education System.

“The committee has remained focused on what we believe are the four priorities needed to establish a world-class education system in Rhode Island,” said Neil Steinberg, President, and CEO of RIF.

The new policy lays out recommendations to improve the state public education including:

Providing incentives for recruiting and retaining teachers, loan forgiveness for certain teachers, adjustments to the state funding formula, creating a state fund for professional development, and amending the state constitution.

The financial incentives are aimed at retaining teachers of color and teachers in hard-to-fill subjects such as math and science.

The policy recommends adjusting the state formula to provide school districts with more money for low-income students, multi-language learners, and students who require special education.

“I think professional development could have the biggest impact. Besides student demographics, teacher quality is the biggest predictor of student outcomes,” Mike DiBiase, Co-Chairman of the committee said.

“I think everyone agrees with our existing professional development structure that we put a lot of time and energy into, is not as effective as it could be,” he continued.

The policy states there’s a need to add a statewide fund for professional development like the Professional Development Investment Fund last funded in 2009.

As for the amendment of the state constitution, the committee looks to make public education a “fundamental right”.

According to the release, in 1995, and again in 2010, Rhode Island’s Supreme Court said the education article (XII), did not grant education as a right.

“Right now people don’t have any individual rights for an adequate education in Rhode Island unlike in other states,” DiBiase said.

Last week, the Rhode Island Senate passed a bill supporting the change, but before it’s approved to be on the ballot it must get passed through the House.