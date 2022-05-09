PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green was notably absent from Monday night’s 2022 State of Education because she tested positive for COVID-19, according to her senior advisor.

Infante-Green was prepared to recognize the state’s accomplishments over the past year at the annual event, which took place at the brand new East Providence High School.

Due to her illness, her senior advisor Victor Capellan delivered her “state of education” address instead.

“She wanted me to make sure that I reiterated that this pandemic is not over and we all must continue to take care of ourselves and each other,” Capellan said.