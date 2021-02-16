CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI education commissioner discusses new task force, charter school moratorium

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 for her weekly interview on Tuesday and spoke about the state’s new Learning, Equity and Advanced Pathways (LEAP) task force and a proposed moratorium on charter schools.

During the task force’s second session on Tuesday, they focused on looking at data, according to Infante-Green.

“We have started looking at equity,” she said. “We don’t want to be where we were pre-pandemic. We want to surpass that.”

Infante-Green also said she’s not in favor of a charter school moratorium bill.

Watch the full interview with Infante-Green in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

