RI Dept of Education awards grants to 18 middle schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eighteen Rhode Island middle schools were provided grants from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in an effort to help students explore a variety of future career options.

The Career Exploration Grants are designed to help schools create programs for students to explore a wide array of career paths they can choose to take following graduation.

The grants will also help to build and enhance resources to give students the skills that they need to be successful in college and in their future careers.

The Career Exploration Grants were provided to the following schools:

Birchwood Middle School, North Providence

Calcutt Middle School, Central Falls

Chariho Middle School, Charlestown/Richmond/Hopkinton

Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence

Deering Middle School, West Warwick

East Bay Educational Collaborative, Bristol/Warren

Exeter-West Greenwich Jr. High, Exeter-West Greenwich

Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield

Gaudet Middle School, Middletown

Goff Middle School, Pawtucket

Jenks Middle School, Pawtucket

Kickemuit Middle School, Bristol/Warren

North Smithfield Middle School, North Smithfield

Martin Middle School, East Providence

Ponaganset Middle School, Foster-Glocester

Dr. E.A. Ricci Middle School, North Providence

Slater Middle School, Pawtucket

Thompson Middle School, Newport

In total, the RI Department of Education is providing $87,000 in grant money. The grants are an average of $5,000 per school and were awarded on a competitive basis to support schools in working with industry partners to develop new career exploration activities.

“These Career Exploration Grants will help our middle school students explore what is possible for them in the future, so they can turn their dreams into reality,” RI Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said.

The grant program is part of the state’s “PrepareRI” initiative to help students gain the skills they need to secure good-paying jobs. PrepareRI created the Career Exploration Grant program to integrate career awareness and exploration with existing middle school activities.