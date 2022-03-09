PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) will host a series of public comment sessions on high school graduation requirements beginning later this month.

The seven sessions will be held between March 22 and April 26 in Warwick, South Kingstown, Woonsocket, Bristol, Providence, Central Falls, and Newport. See below for the full schedule.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the state is looking to review newly proposed revisions to the current requirements and gather input from the public.

“Ultimately our goal is to further refine this proposal through public comment, so

we invite all Rhode Islanders to lend their voice to the process and help us adopt policies that meet the needs and priorities of our students,” she said.

RIDE began drafting the proposed revisions last summer. The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education then voted in favor of hosting a public comment period.

Written comments are also being accepted through May 3, which can be submitted by emailing olivia.smith@ride.ri.gov.

Here’s the full schedule of public comment sessions: