PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) will host a series of public comment sessions on high school graduation requirements beginning later this month.
The seven sessions will be held between March 22 and April 26 in Warwick, South Kingstown, Woonsocket, Bristol, Providence, Central Falls, and Newport. See below for the full schedule.
Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the state is looking to review newly proposed revisions to the current requirements and gather input from the public.
“Ultimately our goal is to further refine this proposal through public comment, so
we invite all Rhode Islanders to lend their voice to the process and help us adopt policies that meet the needs and priorities of our students,” she said.
RIDE began drafting the proposed revisions last summer. The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education then voted in favor of hosting a public comment period.
Written comments are also being accepted through May 3, which can be submitted by emailing olivia.smith@ride.ri.gov.
Here’s the full schedule of public comment sessions:
- March 22: 4 – 6 p.m. at CCRI Knight Campus (400 East Ave. in Warwick) or register HERE to attend virtually
- March 31: 4 – 6 p.m. at Kingston Free Library – Potter Hall (2605 Kingstown Road)
- April 4: 4 – 6 p.m. at Woonsocket Public Library (303 Clinton St.)
- April 6: 4 – 6 p.m. at Rogers Public Library (525 Hope St. in Bristol)
- April 12: 4 – 6 p.m. at Providence Public Library (150 Empire St.)
- April 14: 4 – 6 p.m. at Adams Public Library (205 Central St. in Central Falls)
- April 26: 4 – 6 p.m. at Newport Public Library Program Room (300 Spring St.)