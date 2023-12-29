(NEXSTAR) — Maybe it’s only been a few years (or a few decades) since you were in fifth grade. Regardless of how long it has been, do you think you could pass a math test administered to Rhode Island fifth-graders? Here’s your chance.

Rhode Island public school students take multiple state assessments before graduating, according to the state’s Department of Education.

The following questions were taken from the Rhode Island Department of Education’s practice resources for the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System, or RICAS.

And while the term “easy” is subjective, these are five math problems that don’t require graphing. Use your cursor or finger to highlight and reveal the answers. Calculators allowed. Pencils up!

Question 1: Which of the following shows the number 15.837 rounded to the nearest hundredth?

Answer choices:

A. 15.8

B. 15.9

C. 15.83

D. 15.84

Correct answer: D

Question 2: The value of the 4 in 62.43 is how many times the value of the 4 in 75.34?

Answer choices:

A. 1/10

B. 1/100

C. 10

D. 100

Correct answer: C

Question 3: What is the value of this expression: (1 + 5) + 4 × (8 − 2) ÷ 2

Answer choices:

A. 18

B. 21

C. 30

D. 39

Correct answer: A

Question 4: Which expression is equivalent to ⅞?

Answer choices:

A. 7 × 8

B. 7 ÷ 8

C. 8 + 7

D. 8 − 7

Correct answer: B

Question 5: Find the quotient of 1.33 ÷ 7

Answer choices:

A. 19

B. 1.9

C. 0.19

D. 0.019

Correct answer: C

Congrats! You did it.

You can find more sample end-of-grade tests at the Rhode Island Department of Education.