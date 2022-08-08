PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Children who go to preschool are more likely to be prepared academically for later grades and have a higher graduation rate, according to the National Education Association.

It turns out a lot of your child’s early education success may have to do with where you live, and that’s good to hear if you live in Rhode Island.

The Ocean State ranks 5th in the nation for the best preschool system, according to a recently released WalletHub report.

WalletHub used 12 key indicators to identify which states offered the top early education systems including, access, quality, resources and economic support.

Rhode Island ranked 2nd for resources and ecomonic support, 6th for quality, and 27th for access.

Neighboring Connecticut ranked 20th and Massachusetts came in at 38.

Here is a list of the top 20 states with the best preschool systems: